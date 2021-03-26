(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is set to relinquish his role overseeing the lender’s sprawling investment bank.

Germany’s largest lender is preparing to name someone else for the role to allow Sewing to focus on his position as CEO, according to people familiar with the plans. It’s not yet clear who will succeed him, but a decision will likely be made over the next couple of months, the people said asking not to be identified discussing the private information.

Sewing took on the dual role of CEO and investment banking head as part of his decision in 2019 to pull out of equities trading and slash the division’s headcount more generally. But Deutsche Bank’s regulators told Sewing soon after they’d prefer him to give up the role out of concern it overburdens him, and the bank at the time also considered hiring an outside executive for the job, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

The regulators’ skepticism has since remained in place, the people said now.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Handelsblatt first reported that Sewing will soon give up the investment banking role.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.