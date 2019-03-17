(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing was quick to give the bank’s embattled employees more insight into merger talks with Commerzbank AG on Sunday, adding to a sparse official four-line regulatory filing that confirmed the discussions as part of its strategic options. Here’s what the CEO -- only one year into the job -- had to say about the plans and how it’s far from being a done deal in a letter to the Deutsche Bank employees.

Hurdles to a Deal

“Experience has shown that there may be a lot of economic and technical factors that could hinder or prevent such a step. At this point in time, there’s no certainty at all that any transaction will materialize.”

Strategy Unchanged

“Our stated aim remains to be a global bank with a strong capital-markets business -- based on a leading position in our home market in Germany and in Europe, and with a global network.”

European Consolidation

“We have to assess opportunities as they arise. Consolidation in the German and European banking sector is an important topic for us. We have to assess how we want to play a part in shaping it. We will only pursue options that make economic sense.”

