(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing stepped up criticism of the tough stance taken by European regulators on leveraged lending, arguing that it’s putting the region’s banks at a disadvantage to US competitors.

“Punitive buffers imposed by European regulators” on leveraged finance “make it more difficult for domestic banks to compete in this business,” Sewing said at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday. “It should be our aim to make best use of these sources of capital for our economies, not to side-line them.”

Sewing’s comments underline the simmering discontent among the region’s bank executives with the constraints placed on them by the European Central Bank, which argues that lenders need to pay more attention to the prospect of losses amid the looming economic downturn. The lucrative business of providing credit to highly indebted companies is a case in point, with the watchdog saying banks don’t grasp the risks they’re taking.

The ECB’s head of banking supervision, Andrea Enria, has since doubled down on warnings on leveraged finance, saying at an event last week that banks had willfully ignored the ECB’s guidance for the better part of a decade. Several of them have now been slapped with higher capital requirements as a result, he said. Global peers have already racked up billions of dollars in mark-to-market losses from the sector over the past six months.

Bankers are becoming more vociferous about long-standing gripes about ECB regulation, of which the leveraged lending issue is one. Complaints range from more day-to-day gripes, such as burdensome data demands, to more significant debates over lenders’ freedom to pay out dividends and bonuses as well as the level of intrusion that supervision warrants, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

The ECB already hit Deutsche Bank last year with a capital add-on, arguing the lender had refused to rein in the business sufficiently. French rival BNP Paribas SA is at risk of a similar add-on this year, Bloomberg has reported.

Sewing said that his “fundamental conviction” remains that the regulatory changes implemented in Europe since the financial crisis more than a decade ago had helped to ensure progress in the sector. Yet there’s now a risk of stymieing growth, he argued.

“The current regulatory framework does little to strengthen European banks,” Sewing said. “That ultimately means that instead of further expanding and tightening regulation, we should also look at where it might have gone too far.”

