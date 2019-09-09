(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke indicated the lender may struggle to reach its mid-term revenue target as slowing economies and lower interest rates present headwinds for its turnaround plan.

The lender targets revenue of between 24 billion euros ($26.6 billion) and 25 billion euros by 2022, von Moltke said at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York Monday. That compares with a goal of about 25 billion euros announced when the lender presented its new strategy in early July.

The economic environment has become “more fragile” since then, Moltke said. “We planned for something between 24 and 25 billion” euros in revenue, he said. “We think that remains achievable, but we’re obviously facing a headwind from interest rates.”

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing two months ago unveiled the lender’s most sweeping restructuring in recent history. He has shuttered equities trading and vowed to cut a fifth of the workforce over the next few years. But analysts are skeptical the bank will achieve its target of growing the bank’s core businesses by an average of 2% per year.

Von Moltke indicated that the exit from equities trading will have some impact on the core investment bank this quarter, while highlighting that 70% of the lender’s revenue comes from more stable revenue sources that have recently seen growth. That growth should continue in the single digits this quarter, he said.

Still, the share price has recovered after plunging in the immediate aftermath of the restructuring announcement,and Deutsche Bank’s stock is up about 5.2% this year compared with a decline of 3.3% for the Stoxx European banks index.

