Germany’s economy is extremely resilient and more than capable of withstanding the impact of Russia cutting gas supplies, according to the chief executive officer of the country’s leading bank.

While a complete halt in Russian gas deliveries would trigger a recession, Europe’s biggest economy can cope with the fallout “no matter how bad it gets,” Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper published Saturday.

“The economic resilience of our country is enormous, we should not downplay that,” Sewing told the paper. “That also applies to our powers of resistance in the financial sector, for which we banks are jointly responsible,” he added. “I am convinced that if we work together, the German economy can get through it.”

Sewing sounded the alarm on the potential repercussions of surging costs for households, saying that “the greatest burden for many people is yet to come.” He warned that Germany’s annual rate of inflation could exceed 10% if Russia stops delivering gas altogether, up from 8.5% this month.

“If monthly expenses are greater than income, people will consume less and the mood in the country will also deteriorate,” Sewing said.

