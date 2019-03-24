1h ago
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Debate Investment Banking Arm: WSJ
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking arm has become a focus of merger talks with Commerzbank AG, WSJ reported, citing people familiar.
- Tone of the merger talks is constructive, but have only started to broach tougher issues: WSJ cites sources
- Commerzbank is probing Deutsche Bank's willingness to restructure its investment bank
- Banks hope to finish initial discussions in about a month; a deal would probably take months to complete
