(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking arm has become a focus of merger talks with Commerzbank AG, WSJ reported, citing people familiar.

Tone of the merger talks is constructive, but have only started to broach tougher issues: WSJ cites sources

Commerzbank is probing Deutsche Bank's willingness to restructure its investment bank

Banks hope to finish initial discussions in about a month; a deal would probably take months to complete

