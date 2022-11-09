(Bloomberg) -- Tensions between European banks and their key regulator are breaking out into the open, after Germany’s two biggest listed lenders railed against the European Central Bank’s perceived intervention in their business.

Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke, asked whether he shared criticism of the ECB expressed in a letter first reported by Bloomberg, on Wednesday mentioned several areas of disagreement including leveraged finance. The ECB slapped Germany’s biggest bank with an extra capital requirement related to that business.

Separately, Commerzbank AG Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof signaled his view that the current regulatory state of affairs is untenable. European regulators and supervisors, he said, need to take account of the tough environment banks’ clients face given the pandemic and record inflation.

“Even now in the crisis, the regulatory train keeps rolling,” Knof said at a conference on banking supervision hosted by Germany’s Bundesbank on Tuesday in Frankfurt. “New demands and new bureaucratic hurdles are created, as if nothing had happened. This cannot go on.”

Still, he said relations with the ECB as well as German regulator BaFin and the Bundesbank are “constructive” and based on trust.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that European bank executives are expressing increasing frustration with what they see as excessive interference and unreasonable demands from the ECB.

A spokesman for the central bank said at the time that its oversight arm was created to foster the safety and soundness of the banking sector and is committed to assessing banks against “very high standards.” The watchdog remains open to dialog about the efficiency and effectiveness of its supervisory processes, he said.

Leveraged loans have been one regular point of contention. Lenders argue that the ECB has too rigid approach while the watchdog says banks don’t grasp the risks they’re taking.

The ECB indicated last month that it will impose higher capital requirements on other lenders besides Deutsche Bank which haven’t heeded its warnings over leveraged finance. Bloomberg reported in May that France’s BNP Paribas SA was also at risk.

ECB officials have been proved prescient in their warnings in recent years about the risks mounting in the business of leveraged lending, as global banks have racked up billions of dollars in mark-to-market losses from that area over the past six months.

Leveraged finance exposures for euro area banks are equivalent to more than 60% of their high quality capital, Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top oversight official told finance ministers from the region this week.

“A large share of these are exposures to highly leveraged corporates, which is the riskiest segment of an already high-risk asset class,” he said.

Banks continued to underwrite deals this year “even as the opportunities to syndicate them have become increasingly uncertain,” he said. “There has been an increase in the level of risk related to inventories held on balance sheets.”

