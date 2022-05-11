(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing acknowledged costs are becoming increasingly difficult to contain as the war in Ukraine intensifies inflation pressures while making it harder to offset them through revenue growth.

“The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine are making themselves felt along with supply bottlenecks, currency fluctuations and significantly higher inflation rates in general,” Sewing said Wednesday in remarks prepared for Deutsche Bank’s annual general meeting next week. “The environment for our 70% cost-income ratio target for 2022 is more challenging.”

The remarks are the clearest warning yet that Germany’s largest bank may struggle to reach the sole remaining cost target set by Sewing when he unveiled his restructuring three years ago. The CEO already scrapped his absolute cost guidance, citing the need to invest in growth. His overriding target to boost profitability has nonetheless been kept intact by surging revenue in the investment banking division.

Sewing said he’s “confident” the bank will still hit its profitability target of an 8% return on tangible equity, which he has previously singled out as the most important metric of his restructuring.

“We are on the right track and we made further progress in the first quarter of this year,” he said in the speech.

