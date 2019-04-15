(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG estimates that a takeover of Commerzbank AG could result in 1 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros ($1.1 billion to $1.7 billion) in lost revenue from clients leaving the combined bank, people familiar with the matter said.

The estimate is a key factor in deciding whether a deal makes sense, the people said, asking not to be identified in discussing internal deliberations. The chief executive officers of both banks have emphasized that the outcome of their talks is open and they would only go ahead if the numbers work. The loss of business and expected restructuring costs would have to be offset over time by cost savings, currently estimated at about 2.7 billion euros, the people said.

A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

With the talks now in their fifth week, their focus is shifting increasingly to the future of Deutsche Bank’s investment banking unit, one person said. Commerzbank has been assessing its rivals willingness to restructure the business and financial watchdogs are seeking clarity just how much a combined bank would rely on the securities unit, people familiar with the matter have said.

Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank’s CEO, has repeatedly highlighted transaction banking as well as some areas in fixed-income trading as businesses within the investment bank that he wants to expand, while seeking cuts to prime finance, U.S. rates and corporate finance in the U.S. and Asia.

The division has long been a source of concern in view of its low profitability and the many legal issues it has caused for the lender in the past. It shed 8 percent of its workforce last year and 12 percent of its assets. Several large investors have long been asking for deeper cuts to the investment bank, in particular the U.S. unit, people familiar with the matter have said.

Yet much of the savings in a deal would probably come from eliminating overlapping jobs and branches, particularly in the banks’ home market. As many as 30,000 positions are said to be at risk in a takeover, prompting fierce opposition from labor representatives at the two companies.

In total, Deutsche Bank estimates it can shave about 40 percent off Commerzbank’s annual cost base, or about 2.7 billion euros, people familiar said previously. Such savings would entail about 4 billion euros in one-time restructuring expenses, the people said.

Another key question in the talks is just how much capital, if any, the banks need to raise. A takeover would trigger a revaluation of some of Commerzbank’s assets, which it has on its books at about 2.4 billion euros more than their current market value. The amount would probably be tempered by a tax effect, with one person saying previously that the net gap would fall to about 1.5 billion euros.

Another question is just how much of the banks’ capital needs can be covered through an accounting quirk known as badwill. Commerzbank’s shares are trading well below the value of the bank’s tangible equity, and regulators could decide to recognize some of that difference -- currently about 15 billion euros -- as fresh capital in a takeover.

The bank’s regulators have repeatedly said a combined bank will need to show it has a viable business model that also demonstrates the company is sufficiently capitalized. A deal would mark the biggest test to date for the European Central Bank’s supervisory arm since it started overseeing lenders less than five years ago. Officials are concerned that the ECB’s credibility will suffer a major blow if they approve a deal and the merged bank then runs into trouble, they said.

