(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG cut the bonus pool at its investment banking division by more than 10% after a slump in deals and a slowdown in trading last year.

Staff advising on mergers and acquisitions saw some of the deepest reductions, according to people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity discussing internal information. Overall, Deutsche Bank’s bonus pool was down by about 5%, they added.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The German lender warned in January that bonuses for last year would reflect a difficult market for the investment bank, a key driver of profit until surging rates started to weigh on dealmaking. Peers such as Barclays Plc have also cut variable compensation, and bankers at several Wall Street firms are bracing for flat or lower payouts.

Variable pay “will reflect performance,” Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in January. “And as you have seen in a number of different areas of the investment banking business in particular in 2023, it has been a difficult market.”

Revenue at the investment bank declined 9% last year, led by a 38% slump in the advisory business and 11% lower trading income.

