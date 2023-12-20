(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG cut the gardening leave for a limited number of senior traders after they announced they were departing in recent months.

Germany’s biggest bank reduced the paid notice from three months to as short as one month for some traders who were exiting voluntarily, according to people familiar with the matter. Traders in the fixed-income, currencies and commodities division were among those affected, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel information.

“In common with many peer institutions, we do on occasion flex leaving dates in line with our established policies and procedures,” a spokeswoman for the bank said in an emailed statement. “We always honor contractual obligations and endeavor to treat our leavers fairly.”

For legions of Wall Streeters, gardening leave is one of the perks of changing jobs. A banker’s current employer will usually pay them their full base compensation for these periods, which typically last between three months and a year depending on an employee’s level of seniority.

The idea is that with the departing employee prohibited from working anywhere, he or she won’t be able to take any proprietary information to competitors or clients. Employees are instead encouraged to pursue different outside hobbies during these periods, which is where the term “gardening leave” comes from.

