(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG cut its target for full-year revenue after suffering its ninth straight quarter of revenue contraction, underscoring the need to put Europe’s largest investment bank on a stronger footing after the collapse of merger talks with Commerzbank AG.

The bank said it expects revenue to be flat this year, after previously targeting a slight increase. Income from buying and selling securities fell 19 percent in the first quarter, worse than the average drop of 14 percent at its U.S. competitors, handing the investment banking division its weakest first quarter since the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank on Thursday ended more than five weeks of talks about a historic tie-up with Commerzbank, saying such a deal would be too difficult to execute and wouldn’t justify the restructuring costs and additional capital requirements. The decision leaves Europe’s once dominant financial institution to come up with other options to boost profitability and revenue, while opening the door for European competitors to court Commerzbank and gain scale in its home market.

Fixed income trading declined 19 percent from a year earlier, reflecting cuts to the rates business and difficult markets, and income from equities trading fell 18 percent, Deutsche Bank said in a statement Friday.

The trading unit of Deutsche Bank has long been a particular source of concern as both revenue and profit at the unit has been shrinking for years. It’s also been at the center of various legal scandals that have cost the banks billions of euros in fines over the years. The bank has since invested heavily in better control systems.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing last year unveiled cutbacks to the division but many of the bank’s big investors have been disappointed that the cuts weren’t deeper, people familiar with the matter have said. Deutsche Bank said in early March it expects the division to report rising revenue this year, but the forecast is contingent on a benign economic outlook.

At least two investors expect Sewing to present a new strategy now that the talks with Commerzbank have collapsed, other people have said. The CEO has been working on a Plan B that would either be centered around accelerated cost cuts, including to the investment bank, or a strong strategic revamp that would result in upfront restructuring costs, people familiar with the matter have said.

Deutsche Bank said Thursday that continues it to review “all alternatives to improve long-term profitability and shareholder returns.” James von Moltke, the bank’s chief financial officer, said that includes consolidation.

“We do envisage that, over time, consolidation will happen and Deutsche Bank wants to be a part of that,” von Moltke said in an interview.

As the bank explores strategic options, its asset management unit, DWS Group, has been looking its own potential combinations with other firms, people familiar with the matter have said. DWS is favoring a tie-up with UBS Group AG’s money management unit, though talks are complicated because Deutsche Bank isn’t willing to give up control of DWS, the people said.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti on Thursday said he is willing to look at large scale merger and acquisition opportunities, while declining to comment directly on DWS.

