(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is cutting dozens of traders and salespeople within its global fixed-income ranks, a unit that was largely spared from the first round of reductions in the bank’s overhaul two months ago.

The bank has cut traders in high yield, distressed and investment-grade debt teams in New York and abroad, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing personnel matters. The reductions are largely tied to underperformance of some divisions, such as the credit business in Latin America, which is being eliminated entirely, one of the people said.

Deutsche Bank is undergoing a restructuring that will involve 18,000 job reductions across all of its businesses as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing tries to turn around years of poor profitability. The firm has parted ways with senior fixed-income veterans, including John Pipilis, who oversaw the entire unit globally, and Paul Huchro, a senior credit trading executive who Bloomberg reported this week was leaving.

--With assistance from Davide Scigliuzzo, Sridhar Natarajan and Donal Griffin.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sonali Basak in New York at sbasak7@bloomberg.net;Paula Sambo in Toronto at psambo@bloomberg.net;Pablo Gonzalez in Sao Paulo at pgonzalez49@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, ;Nikolaj Gammeltoft at ngammeltoft@bloomberg.net, Steven Crabill

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.