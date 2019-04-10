(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said German and European regulators will consider any potential “system risks” posed by a possible combination of Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG.

“Anything that involves a merger will very well take into account systemic risks,” Merkel told lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday. “We know that the bigger the bank, the more capital requirements it has. All of that is regulated” by German and European authorities, she said, responding to a question on Deutsche Bank.

Merkel has been loathe to comment on talks between the country’s two largest listed lenders, previously describing the negotiations as a private business matter. The comments come as preliminary discussions enter a critical phase, with a decision on whether to proceed expected in the coming days. The chancellor was careful not to take a position.

“I think it’s not our place to come in with our opinions before the talks are even finished.”

