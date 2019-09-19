(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG completed the first in a series of auctions to sell down its equities trading assets, a business the German lender is exiting after years of underperformance.

The Frankfurt-based bank sold three portfolios of equity derivatives, securities that derive their value from an underlying stock, a spokesman said Thursday. The assets were split into European, Asian and U.S. books and sold to three separate bidders, he said. The bank will next sell its interest-rate derivatives.

Barclays Plc was the winning bidder for the European assets, according to a person familiar with the matter, who didn’t provide details on the other buyers. A bank spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Selling the derivatives is a key element of Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s plan to pull out of equities trading, shrink the balance sheet and cut costs. Most of the assets formerly held in the stocks trading division have been placed in a capital release unit, or CRU, where they’re being wound down.

The first auction focused on assets known as flow equity derivatives, which are less complex than exotic derivatives. That sale of the latter will be much more difficult, a person briefed on the matter said.

Another element of the disposal plan is the transfer of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund assets, technology and staff to BNP Paribas SA. The two banks struck a preliminary agreement earlier this year, but the deal has yet to be finalized.

