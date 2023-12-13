(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG will have to set aside less money for its capital buffers next year, one of the few European lenders to get relief from the European Central Bank.

While Germany’s largest bank didn’t say what prompted the change, Bloomberg reported in September that the firm was likely to win a reduction in a capital surcharge targeting its leveraged finance operations after cutting risk in the business.

The decision makes Deutsche Bank one of only a few lenders to enter next year with lower capital demands at the ECB, while other regulators also order the industry to prepare for leaner times and rising defaults. That’s welcome news for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who said last month that the lender remains a “show-me story” five years after he set out to turn it around.

For next year, Deutsche Bank will be required to maintain a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.13%, down from 11.16% in 2023, it said in a statement Wednesday. The decline was driven by a slight reduction in the so-called Pillar 2 Requirement to 2.65% from the 2.7% that applies this year.

That reflects risks that an individual bank takes and is added to other buffers to set the bar a firm has to meet to avoid automatic restrictions on dividends and employee bonuses.

Disclosures by peers indicate that the average capital requirement of the largest lenders overseen by the ECB have risen to pre-pandemic levels, as regulators raise so-called counter-cyclical capital buffers in preparation for a worsening economy. The ECB lifted the bar further for individual banks where it saw deficiencies.

Despite the higher demands, lenders are entering next year with only slightly diminished capital cushions, suggesting they can keep up the recent payout bonanza despite regulators ordering higher reserves.

Deutsche Bank followed lenders including Societe Generale SA and Commerzbank AG in saying the ECB raised a separate capital requirement known as the leverage ratio. The bar for that metric will rise to 3.85% next year from 3.75% in 2023.

Deutsche Bank said the most recent disclosures for its financial strength are “significantly above” its requirements.

