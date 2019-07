Why Deutsche Bank hasn't been able to recover

Deutsche Bank AG shares fell as much as 5.1 per cent, touching a new session low, as investors reacted to the restructuring announced over the weekend.

The stock, which rose as much as 4.4 per cent in early trading, turned lower by late morning. The bank’s profitability targets “appear unrealistic,” Thomas Hallett, an analyst at KBW, said in a note.