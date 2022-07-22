(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired BMO Capital Markets investment banker Robert Lee to cover the semiconductor industry, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

San Francisco-based Lee is set to join the German lender as a managing director in October. He’ll report to Ajay Shah, head of US technology investment banking.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Lee and a BMO representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lee joined BMO in 2016 after roles at RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies Financial Group, his LinkedIn profile shows. He’s worked on transactions including MaxLinear Inc.’s acquisition of Silicon Motion and the initial public offering of Alphawave IP Group Plc.

