(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is hiring veteran dealmaker William Mansfield from Credit Suisse Group AG, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mansfield is set to join Deutsche Bank in a senior role, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. He has been with Credit Suisse since 1996 and was most recently serving as its head of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Credit Suisse had only just recently appointed Mansfield as head of EMEA consumer and retail, real estate and health care investment banking, in addition to his role leading M&A in the region, according to an internal memo from March.

Deutsche Bank is also hiring Rumesh Rajendram, a managing director at Credit Suisse, to bolster its M&A operations in Europe, according to the people. At Deutsche Bank, Rajendram will focus on deals in the consumer and retail space and will be based in London, one of the people said.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse declined to comment. GlobalCapital reported the moves earlier Wednesday.

