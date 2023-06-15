(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired Credit Suisse’s Angelo Coloma to help lead the real estate, gaming and leisure client coverage team in Southeast Asia.

Coloma will be the head of the so-called REGAL team at Deutsche Bank and continue to be based in Singapore, according to a spokesperson for the German lender. He was most recently Credit Suisse’s head of real estate, Southeast Asia and frontier markets within the Investment Banking & Capital Markets division.

Deutsche Bank has been among the most prolific of the rival lenders hiring Credit Suisse Asia Pacific investment bankers in the lead up to its acquisition by UBS Group AG. Recent hires include former Southeast Asia head of mergers & acquisitions Lim Zi-Kuan and managing director Rui Wang, as well as Nick Thursby for financial institutions deals, Bloomberg News has reported. Robert Huray is also joining Deutsche Bank as vice chairman for Southeast Asia.

UBS on Monday completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse, sealing the biggest merger in banking since the 2008 financial crisis and creating a global wealth-management titan.

