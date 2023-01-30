(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG appointed Johanes Oeni as head of international private bank for Southeast Asia, a second senior hire from Credit Suisse Group AG in Singapore in recent months.

Oeni will start at the German bank in April, Deutsche Bank said Monday in a statement. He will report to Young Jin Yee, head of the Asia-Pacific IPB, who left Credit Suisse late last year as the Swiss bank’s No. 2 for wealth management in the region.

“We have strong ambitions to grown in Asia Pacific this year as we strive to become the leading financial institution for entrepreneurs and their families,” Claudio de Sanctis, who heads the IPB unit, said in the release. The executive himself joined from Credit Suisse in 2018.

Credit Suisse has seen a slew of senior departures across Asia and Europe as it’s undertaking a sweeping overhaul of its business following years of scandals and management missteps.

A managing director based in Singapore, Oeni’s role at Credit Suisse was expanded in November to oversee Malaysia on top of Indonesia, a key market he has covered for just under three decades at the Swiss bank and at his previous employer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse named Claude Harbonn, currently co-head of advisory and sales for Asia Pacific, as its new market group head for Malaysia and Indonesia. The bank appointed Heinz Puth as market group head for Indonesia. Puth and Joyce Low, market leader for Malaysia, will report to Harbonn.

“Credit Suisse has many talented people and capable leaders who have grown with the firm over the years and are ready to take on greater responsibilities and new challenges,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.

In Singapore, Credit Suisse’s largest operations in Asia, star private bankers that have left in recent months include Serene Wee and Shirley Law, both managing directors. UBS Group AG, a major competitor, hired a team of three led by Gautam Anand to boost services for India’s wealth diaspora, Bloomberg reported in November.

Credit Suisse has suffered from a record-low share price, scandals and probes in high-profile cases including Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. It’s also going through plans announced last year to eliminate 9,000 roles globally by 2025.

