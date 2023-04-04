(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired five Credit Suisse Group AG bankers focused on Latin America, according to people knowledge of the matter.

Javier Vargas, head of Latin America investment banking and capital markets, and Nicolas Camacho, Manuel Gonzalez Spahr, Juan Pedro Hernandez Olano and Jaime Stiglich are joining Deutsche Bank as managing directors based in New York, said the one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel moves.

Vargas has worked at Zurich-based Credit Suisse since 2000. Camacho, who joined in 2007, has been responsible for the bank’s mergers and acquisitions practice in Latin America. Gonzalez Spahr first joined Credit Suisse in 2007, Hernandez Olano was hired in 2013 and Stiglich has been with the firm since 2015, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank has hired a slew of Credit Suisse bankers in recent weeks amid the firm’s pending acquisition by UBS Group AG.

