(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said it had hired HSBC Holdings Plc banker Priyanka Verma as Americas head of pharmaceutical services and diagnostics coverage in its health-care investment banking group.

Verma will be a managing director based in New York and will report to Nick Richitt, the global co-head of health-care investment banking, according to the memo obtained by Bloomberg News. A representative for the bank confirmed the hire.

Verma, who will start in the summer, was most recently a managing director in health-care investment banking at HSBC, where she led coverage of the pharma services and life sciences sector. She was at Credit Suisse Group AG before that.

“She is a critical part of our continued investment in our health-care platform,” Richitt and Drew Goldman, Deutsche Bank’s global head of investment banking coverage, said in the memo.

Verma has advised companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc., according to a person familiar with her coverage who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public.

She also advised private equity firms such as Leonard Green & Partners and KKR & Co. on acquisitions in the space, as well as on initial public offerings including PPD Inc., PRA Health Sciences Inc. and INC Research, which later became Syneos Health Inc.

Verma started her career in 2003 at Merck & Co., one of the biggest U.S. pharmaceutical companies, her LinkedIn profile showed.

