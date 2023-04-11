(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is appointing former Lazard Ltd. and Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker Ken Oliver Fritz as Vice Chairman for Europe and the Middle East, boosting its senior roster in investment banking.

Fritz will join the Frankfurt office shortly and “further bolster our strategic coverage footprint in Germany, Austria & Switzerland and the broader EMEA region,” the lender said in a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

After years of shrinking its investment banking operations, Deutsche Bank has lost prestigious mandates in its domestic market, including a lead role on the initial public offering of Porsche AG last year.

Fritz, who has advised Volkswagen AG’s supervisory board on Porsche’s IPO, headed Lazard’s investment banking operations in Germany for almost a decade until last year.

An aficionado of classic cars and mountain-biking, Fritz started his career at Deutsche Bank’s investment banking operations in 1995. He later moved to Credit Suisse, where he eventually headed its investment banking operations in Germany and Austria and advised Qatar’s Investment Authority on building a stake in Porsche SE.

“Ken Oliver’s appointment follows Deutsche Bank’s stated commitment to further grow our strategic advisory and M&A business, while establishing a leadership position within Europe,” the memo said.

