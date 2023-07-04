(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired Samuel Kim, a veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker, as the German lender continues to beef up its investment banking operations in Asia Pacific.

Kim is joining Deutsche Bank as its chairman of mergers and acquisitions in APAC, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Mayooran Elalingam, Deutsche Bank’s head of investment banking coverage and advisory for APAC, the memo showed.

Kim spent 24 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as chairman of M&A for APAC. During his tenure at the American investment bank, he also held other senior Asia roles including head of M&A and vice chairman of investment banking. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, he worked at Salomon Brothers in New York.

He is set to take up his new role at Deutsche Bank in the coming months, according to the memo, whose contents were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the German bank. Kim’s broad relationships across the region include some of the leading financial sponsors and conglomerates in South Korea.

Deutsche Bank has been on a hiring spree in APAC this year as it seeks to boost its ranks and take back market share from Wall Street rivals. It has recruited various senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse, including Joe Lai as chairman of origination and advisory for Asia, Rui Wang to be head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Greater China, and Lim Zi-Kuan as its co-head of M&A for Asia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.