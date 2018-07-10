(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired a unit of Cerberus Capital Management, one of its largest shareholders, to advise it on boosting profitability as new Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing overhauls the German lender.

“The acknowledged expertise of Cerberus Operations Advisory Company will support us on our path to once again create attractive returns for our shareholders and investors,” Deutsche Bank said in an emailed response to questions on Tuesday. Requests for comment to Cerberus outside regular office hours in New York weren’t immediately answered.

Deutsche Bank is still trading near the record lows it reached last month after a tumultuous management reshuffle and plan to reduce its global presence failed to win over investors. The lender is cutting at least 7,000 jobs and paring back businesses in the U.S. and Asia after three attempts to restore profitability in recent years ended up eroding revenue.

Cerberus will work on ways to help Deutsche Bank speed up its overhaul, rather than devise a new strategy such as a merger with smaller German rival Commerzbank AG, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. A combination with the lender has emerged as the preferred medium- to long-term strategic option among Deutsche Bank’s top echelons, Bloomberg reported last month.

Sewing Decision

While talks with the Cerberus unit started under former Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan, the decision to proceed was taken by Sewing, who has said he wants to accelerate the lender’s return to profitability, the person familiar said.

The Wall Street Journal reported the advisory role earlier. Cerberus President Matt Zames, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, is leading the team working with Deutsche Bank, the newspaper reported, citing a Cerberus spokesman.

With a stake of slightly above 3 percent disclosed on Nov. 14, Cerberus is Deutsche Bank’s fifth-biggest shareholder, according to the lender’s website. Both companies expect Cerberus to be restricted from buying or selling Deutsche Bank shares while it advises the lender, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Sewing is seeking to strike a balance between scaling back where the investment bank is struggling while keeping key performers and reassuring clients of its continued commitment to serving their global needs. The lender’s corporate and investment banking unit accounted for 54 percent of group revenue last year -- down two percentage points from 2016 -- and will be further reduced to 50 percent by the end 2021.

Sewing announced a restructuring of the corporate and investment bank less than two months into his new job and has since unveiled significant reductions in its equities and corporate finance units, vowing to cut the number of the bank’s employees to significantly below 90,000 from the current level of about 97,000. Most of those cuts will be completed this year, Sewing said. Several top investment bankers have left the firm in recent weeks.

