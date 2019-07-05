(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG investment bank head Garth Ritchie is leaving amid an imminent overhaul that’s shaping up to be the largest in the lender’s recent history.

“We thank Garth Ritchie for his dedication and the remarkable contribution he has made to the bank over his long career,” Chairman Paul Achleitner said in a statement on Friday. “He helped Deutsche Bank to weather an extremely challenging period and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is poised to present a sweeping overhaul, likely after a supervisory board meeting scheduled for Sunday. The restructuring plan will be focused on deep cuts to the investment bank, which has long underperformed rivals, and changes to the lender’s leadership, people familiar with the matter have said. Sewing will take over as head of the investment bank from Ritchie.

Ritchie joined Deutsche Bank in 1996 in Johannesburg and subsequently rose up the ranks. He was promoted last year to deputy co-CEO and sole head of the investment banking division, which contributes roughly half to the bank’s overall top line despite criticism of the division’s performance during his tenure.

To contact the reporter on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.