(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG​​​’s investment banking revenue is up 20% so far this year, Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said Thursday at an online event hosted by Morgan Stanley banking analyst Magdalena Stoklosa.

The outlook from Germany’s largest lender expands guidance given last week when it flagged a “good start” to 2021, and is in line with similar guidance from other banks. Credit Suisse Group AG and Societe Generale SA each recently flagged strong investment banking momentum that carried over into the current year.

Deutsche Bank is riding a trading boom as companies buy hedges to navigate increased uncertainty, governments issue debt to weather the fallout from lockdowns and investors reposition their portfolios because of the rapidly changing macroeconomic outlook.

However, the lender expects revenue from buying and selling securities to taper off eventually and is predicting lower revenue at its securities unit overall this year. The analyst consensus compiled by Bloomberg anticipates an annual drop of 15% in the lender’s trading top line

