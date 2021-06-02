(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG told U.S. investment bankers that it expects them back in the company’s offices by early September.

“We are encouraged to see the rapid increase of in-person client meetings and that so many of you have resumed working from a DB office some or all of the working week,” Drew Goldman, head of investment banking coverage and advisory, and James Davies, head of the international client group and U.S. investment bank, said Wednesday in a memo seen by Bloomberg News. “Given it is important that you are able to plan for the remainder of the year, please plan for all our teams to resume operating from the office no later than Labor Day.”

Deutsche Bank joins companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in asking employees to prepare to return in coming weeks. Citigroup Inc., meanwhile, has taken a cautious approach to bringing back workers, with plans to open up physical locations to just 30% of employees in July and a broader return later in the year.

