Deutsche Bank Is Downgraded by Moody's on Change in German Law

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG had its credit rating cut to the lowest investment-grade level by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited a change in German law that took effect last month.

Moody’s downgraded the bank’s senior debt to Baa3 from Baa2 and reclassified the bonds as junior senior debt. It “follows the introduction of a new senior unsecured debt class in Germany that ranks above outstanding” senior unsecured debt instruments, Moody’s said Friday in a statement.

