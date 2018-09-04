Deutsche Bank Is Said to Be Removed From Euro Stoxx 50 Index

(Bloomberg) -- Years of losses and strategic drift have cost Deutsche Bank AG a seat among Europe’s elite companies.

Germany’s largest lender has dropped out of the Euro Stoxx 50 index for the first time since its inception in 1998, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The index, compiled by Deutsche Boerse AG, provides a cross-section of the biggest and most liquid stocks in the euro area.

The development is a consequence of the sharp decline in Deutsche Bank’s market value after a string of governance scandals, and a failure to adapt to the regulatory changes in the wake of the financial crisis. It has lost money for the last three years, and a growing number of analysts are voicing doubts about Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s latest turnaround plan.

In a statement that didn’t directly acknowledge its exclusion, Deutsche Bank said: “Management is firmly committed to executing its announced strategy to improve our bank’s profitability. We expect that this will support the valuation of Deutsche Bank by the market, and therefore increase market capitalization.”

The bank said its commitment and strategy are “unaffected by the announcement of the index provider.”

A Deutsche Boerse spokesman couldn’t immediately comment.

