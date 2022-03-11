(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is joining Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in pulling back from business in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations,” the Frankfurt-based bank said in a statement Friday, adding that it has already “substantially reduced” its exposure to the country since 2014. “There won’t be any new business in Russia.”

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, said Thursday it’s currently engaging in limited activities in the country, and Goldman Sachs said it plans to close its operations there. The finance-industry titans are joining those in other sectors, including McDonald’s Corp. and Coca-Cola Co., that have already said they’ll halt business operations in the nation as the death toll rises in Ukraine and millions of refugees flee.

