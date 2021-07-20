(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is boosting the amount it pays investment-banking analysts as Wall Street continues to contend with record deal flow and its impact on its most junior workers.

The firm will now pay first- and second-year analysts in its origination and advisory arms $100,000 and $105,000, respectively, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named discussing personnel information. That’s a $15,000 increase from previous amounts and puts the German bank in line with recent hikes at its competitors.

U.S. analysts who are being promoted to the associate level midyear will see their pay increase by $25,000 to $150,000, the person said. Globally, analysts and those being promoted to associate will see their compensation increase by a similar percentage.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.

The move means Deutsche Bank is joining rivals including Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc in increasing pay for its youngest employees, many of whom have borne the brunt of record deal flow and capital-markets activity in the past year. For many, that translated to long hours working from home during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Deutsche Bank is planning to share the changes during midyear compensation reviews, according to the person. While formal communication won’t take place until next month, the changes will be effective July 1.

