(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG became the latest firm to warn that soaring pay is one of the biggest challenges facing it this year.

“Payroll pressure” is a key reason why the bank on Wednesday said that the cost outlook for the year has worsened, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke told reporters. He said that the lender stands by guidance for its cost-to-income metric of 70% after it also flagged an improved revenue forecast for the investment bank.

Higher costs have become one of the biggest headaches for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing as he seeks to boost profitability. He previously scrapped cost targets for 2021 and 2022 though gains in trading revenue have kept his strategy on track.

Ralph Hamers, Sewing’s counterpart at rival UBS Group AG, made similar comments during the lender’s first-quarter earnings conference on Tuesday. He singled out compensation pressures in the U.S. and Asia after UBS recently boosted pay for junior bankers in the U.S. for a second time in less than a year amid the race for talent.

