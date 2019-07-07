(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG will exit its equities business and post a net loss of 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in the second quarter as the company executes Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s turnaround plan.

The bank expects restructuring charges of 7.4 billion euros to pay for the radical overhaul, which was approved by the board at a meeting Sunday. The bank is shifting its focus from investment banking and toward German corporate clients.

The scale of the revamp underscores the failed turnarounds by Sewing and his predecessors to solve the fundamental problem: costs were too high and revenue too low. After government-brokered merger talks with Commerzbank AG collapsed in April, the CEO had few other options to bolster market confidence.

About 74 billion euros of risk-weighted assets will become part of a bad bank, the lender said.

