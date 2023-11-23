(Bloomberg) -- Two obscure securities buried in Deutsche Bank AG’s balance sheet are becoming the latest battleground between lenders and money managers.

Just under half of the holders in two trust preferred securities issued almost 20 years ago by entities tied to Deutsche Postbank accepted a discounted buyback at a big premium to market prices, according to a notice on Thursday. The rest are holding on, some of them betting that Deutsche Bank — which acquired Postbank more than a decade ago — will eventually exercise an early repayment clause, triggering a much bigger windfall, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is the latest attempt to replicate what has been one of the year’s most lucrative trades in global financial markets, netting investors more than $1 billion of gains. Funds buy these arcane bonds at deep discounts, targeting early repayment options — or buybacks close to face value — that would mint them a steep profit.

Deutsche Bank paid 77% of face value for the two securities — this represented a premium of more than 10% over their market value. It was willing to buy any amount, even the entire size of the issues, worth a total of €600 million ($655 million).

Yet crucially, it said it had “no intention to exercise its optional redemption right,” seemingly closing the door to a repayment at 100 cents on the euro. The lender said the securities were an “efficient source of funding,” even though they no longer count as capital.

“Most of those issuers that had been vocal about holding on to legacy instruments have ended up calling or doing much more friendly tenders,” said Romain Miginiac, co-manager of GAM’s credit opportunities fund. “If you’re doing tenders, it makes sense to say you’ll never do anything because otherwise nobody would accept the offer.”

Bet on Capitulation

The promise to hold out didn’t faze half of the investors. Their bet is that the bank will eventually cave in, since the securities could create confusion over which creditor gets their money back first if the lender runs into trouble. The risk for investors is that they may end up holding a security paying a wafer thin spread indefinitely.

Representatives at Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Postbank’s trust preferreds fall under the legacy capital umbrella, which includes securities incompatible with rules introduced after the financial crisis. These can cause banks headaches as they no longer count as capital, may be tied to discontinued interest rates or have no clear place in the capital stack. Still, many banks have retained them as cheap money since their interest cost is much lower than lenders would have to pay when raising fresh debt.

Banks including HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered Plc have provided a boon to holders of an even older crop of US dollar-denominated legacy securities, called discounted perpetuals or discos.

Through a series of early redemption decisions this year, they triggered a 33% jump in disco bonds, compared to prices prevailing at the end of 2022, resulting in an aggregate capital gain of about $1.14 billion, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

On the winning side of this trade have been Man Group Plc, the world’s largest publicly-traded hedge fund manager, Abrdn Plc and even a small manager that invested money for the town of Warrington in north west England.

These early redemptions have now depleted the amount of legacy securities that investors can bet on. While there are some $65 billion of subordinated issues by non-US banks and insurers under the previous regulatory regime still outstanding, only some of them can be targets for opportunistic funds.

“The easy gains have been made in the legacy capital instruments,” said Alexander Pelteshki, a portfolio manager at Aegon Asset Management, who has previously invested in old-school issues. “The universe is greatly reduced and there are very few situations left.”

