(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said it will allow its U.S. interns to decide if they want to work from home or be in the office this summer.

Interns will be able to choose whether they participate in the program purely virtually or come into the office three days a week, according to an emailed statement from a company spokesperson. The program will run from June 7 to Aug. 13, and interns have until Monday to inform Deutsche Bank of their choice.

The Frankfurt-based lender vowed that interns would receive the same quality of training regardless of where they work.

With the U.S. in the midst of its biggest vaccination campaign ever, many of Wall Street’s largest employers are weighing how and when to bring employees back to the office. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., for instance, has told its summer interns that the firm’s program will be hosted in-person for those able to travel to their offices safely.

At Deutsche Bank, this summer’s U.S. intern class will be its most diverse ever, with half the group female and 13% identifying as Black, the company said. Last year’s group was 30% female and 6% Black.

