(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said it has named insurance industry executive Dominik Hennen as head of personal banking, a new division that comprises its two German retail businesses.

Hennen joins next month from Talanx AG, where he was Chief Transformation Officer in the Germany retail division, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Wednesday in Frankfurt. He will report to Lars Stoy, Head of the Private Bank in Germany.

Deutsche Bank’s German retail banking business has been rocked by IT problems affecting customers of its Postbank brand after a systems integration. The lender had declared its so-called Project Unity complete in early July but two months later was told off by German banking supervisor Bafin over a massive amount of client complaints.

The new business unit comprises the retail activities of both the Deutsche Bank and Postbank brands and serves the majority of the private bank’s 19 million customers, according to the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.