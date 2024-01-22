(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has named Samuel Kim as chief country officer for South Korea, replacing Sungeun Ahn, who is leaving the bank after more than a decade with the German lender.

Kim, who joined Deutsche Bank last year as chairman of mergers and acquisitions in Asia Pacific, will relocate to Seoul from Hong Kong soon, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. He will continue to lead M&A in the region and tap on his relationships in the region, including with financial sponsors and conglomerates.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the content of the memo.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Kim worked at Morgan Stanley in the US and Asia for more than 24 years, holding a number of senior roles. He will work closely with Hyun-Nam Park, who will continue in her role as Deutsche Bank’s branch manager in Korea.

Ahn is joining infrastructure-focused fund Stonepeak as chairman of Korea, effective Feb. 1, the US-based investment fund said in a statement, confirming a Bloomberg News report last week.

