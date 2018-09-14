(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG, home to one of Europe’s biggest investment banks, appointed global co-heads to its equities division as the company seeks to overturn a rout of the business.

Ashley Wilson and Brad Kurtzman will be global co-heads of equities trading and oversee all the different product lines within the business, according to an internal memorandum seen by Bloomberg. They will report to Peter Selman, the ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner who came out of retirement to revive the division last year.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is trying to reverse a slump in the firm’s equities business that has seen the division report lower year-on-year revenue for the past 12 quarters in a row. The unit has struggled for years with management changes, clients’ fears over the firm’s stability and a lack of volatility in markets.

“As our Q2 results have made clear, we are making significant progress in reorienting our equities business to focus on sustainable profitability,” Selman wrote in the memo. “While our strategy hasn’t changed, we need to refocus our resources to our core strengths to boost revenues and profits and we need to take decisions faster.”

Deutsche Bank reported 540 million euros ($632 million) of revenue from equities trading in the second quarter, a 6 percent decline on a year earlier and one of the worst performances among global lenders, a presentation shows. U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. reported double-digit gains for the same period. Still, it was the German bank division’s best result in almost two years.

Selman also named global co-heads of the various businesses within equities, according to the memo. Matt Bowen and Angus Yang will be co-heads of prime finance, the division that caters to hedge fund clients.

Greg Bunn, a co-head of the prime business, is leaving Deutsche Bank, according to people familiar with the matter. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are some of the other appointments outlined in the memo:

Mark Chen and Remy Ripoll will run equity derivatives, the contracts that derive their value from underlying shares

Karim Moussalem and Richard Chung will run cash equities, the trading of common shares

Rick Saunders is chairman of European equities

Kurtzman and Wilson will continue to hold roles as heads of equities in the Americas and Europe, respectively. Richard Chung is head of Asia Pacific equities.

