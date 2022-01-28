(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG, which said it plans to re-enter the Mexico market, hired Marliz Mejia from Banco Santander Mexico as chief executive officer of the company’s broker-dealer in that country.

Marliz was most recently head of active credit portfolio management and structuring at Banco Santander Mexico, and before that was head of derivatives solutions, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Jon Laycock, Deutsche Bank’s head of media relations for the Americas, confirmed the contents of the memo.

“Mexico is a key market to the franchise, representing the second-largest fee pool in LatAm,” Deutsche Bank’s Gabriel Roitman, Jorge Sanchez-Lara and Matthias Krause, said in the memo. “A physical local presence will enable us to serve our local Mexico client base and allow us to build an efficient, well-controlled and sustainable business as we expand into a multiyear strategy to grow our LatAm franchise.”

After reducing its presence in Mexico in 2016, Deutsche Bank is now in rebuilding mode. The firm’s strategy is to expand in areas where it has core strengths in Latin America, such as fixed income and currencies. Those businesses involve providing clients with financing solutions, such as structured financing, acquisition financing, infrastructure financing and collateralized lending, Deutsche Bank has previously said.

