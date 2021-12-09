(Bloomberg) -- The City of London could be about to become a ghost town again after firms started telling staff to work from home in response to the latest U.K. government guidance.

Deutsche Bank AG is significantly reducing the number of staff working in the office from Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The arrangements will be similar to earlier in the pandemic when most staff worked from home, with exceptions for trading teams or those with personal circumstances that require attendance in the office.

Around the corner from the German firm’s City outpost, NatWest Group Plc’s Bishopsgate office has already brought new guidance into effect. The British lender “has paused its phased return to the workplace and instructed colleagues to work from home, where possible,” a spokesperson said, although some staff will continue to work in offices and branches for operational, regulatory or personal reasons.

The changes come after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened pandemic rules to curb the spread of the omicron variant. Starting Monday, the government guidance is to work from home if you can. Even before the rules came in, fears about the variant meant some City workers were increasingly staying away.

The shift, while expected, is another blow to the City’s hard-pressed businesses that saw foot traffic fall to near zero during earlier lockdowns.

“Christmas has been canceled for many City shops, restaurants, pubs and other businesses that rely on footfall from workers in nearby offices,” said Catherine McGuinness, policy chair for the City of London Corporation. “We will urge City businesses, workers and residents to follow the new rules. But we also ask the government to set out a clear road map to normality early in the new year and base all decisions on data.”

It’s not just office work that’s affected. Despite the latest government guidance allowing festive parties, Deutsche Bank is also discouraging work social gatherings, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing information that is not public.

