(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG opened a broker-dealer office in Mexico City as part of its shift in focus in the nation to fixed-income and currency derivatives.

“The new office marks this new stage, it’s like a new beginning,” Marliz Mejia, chief executive officer for Deutsche Securities Mexico, said in an interview.

After reducing its presence in Latin America’s second-biggest economy in 2016, Deutsche Bank has recently been hiring again, building a team with about 30 people in the Mexican trading unit of its global emerging-markets business, Mejia said. Those employees cover finance, operations, legal, compliance, risk and support functions.

Citigroup Inc. is weighing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Mexican bank license amid plans to set up a new local unit as it exits retail operations in the country, people familiar with the matter said in May. Mejia declined to comment on the talks.

Mejia, previously head of active credit portfolio management and structuring at Banco Santander Mexico, has been with Deutsche Bank for seven months.

“We are focused on completing our regulatory approvals,” Mejia said, adding that the Frankfurt-based bank has a derivatives license pending and has been working closely with regulators. “We’ve also been working on bringing new clients to the platform.”

The strategy is to serve large and midsize corporations and institutions such as pension funds, according to Mejia.

Deutsche Bank previously had its office on the 20th floor of Torre Virreyes, in Mexico City’s Miguel Hidalgo borough. The new office, located in the same building on the 19th floor, is designed to serve the broker-dealer business for the long-term, Mejia said.

