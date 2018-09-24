(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG was ordered to improve its controls to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism by Germany’s markets regulator.

The regulator BaFin instructed Deutsche Bank to “take appropriate internal safeguards and comply with general due diligence obligations” under German law. It also also appointed a monitor to assess the bank’s efforts, the first time BaFin has taken such action against a bank in relation to money laundering, the authority said in a statement on Monday.

Deutsche Bank shares fell on the announcement, and were trading 0.8 percent lower at 2:45 p.m. in Frankfurt.

“We are in agreement with the BaFin that we have to improve these processes in the corporate and investment bank further,” Deutsche Bank said on Monday. “The bank will work together with the BaFin and the special representative KPMG to fulfill the regulatory requirements as soon as possible and within the given time frame.”

Deutsche Bank acknowledged in August that its anti-money laundering processes remained inefficient more than a year after it was fined almost $700 million for helping wealthy Russians move money out of the country.

--With assistance from Boris Groendahl.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nicholas Comfort in Frankfurt at ncomfort1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net, Patrick Henry

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.