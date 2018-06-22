(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG had the outlook for its credit rating lowered to negative from stable by Fitch Ratings, which cited risks tied to the German lender’s turnaround plan.

The move “reflects the substantial execution risk Deutsche Bank faces in implementing its restructuring and Fitch’s view that failure to strengthen its business model would result in the bank’s downgrade,” the rating company said in a statement late Thursday. It confirmed the lender’s BBB+ long-term issuer default rating and all other debt ratings.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who took over in April, is accelerating cost cuts and a pull-back from various investment banking activities around the globe. Investors appear skeptical that he can deliver, with the bank’s share price down more than 16 percent since Sewing took office. A recent downgrade by S&P Global Ratings has compounded the problem.

Deutsche Bank rose 1.6 percent at 10:04 a.m. in Frankfurt trading on Friday as markets gained across Europe.

The bank’s new plan should “address the key weaknesses of its strategy in the past” and lead to a “more balanced business model over time,” according to Fitch.

However, the bank’s longer-term profitability target -- a return of 10 percent on tangible equity -- may be tricky to achieve because it hinges on higher central bank interest rates, a turnaround of the investment bank and cost reductions from the merger of its domestic retail units, which will be “challenging,” Fitch said.

