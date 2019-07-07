(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank is planning to shutter the majority of its equities business in the Asia-Pacific region as part of a restructuring to be announced as soon as Sunday, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The Frankfurt-based lender expects to stop offering trading of cash equities, equities research and may no longer underwrite initial public offerings in the region, the person said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

As many as half the Asia equities staff will leave initially and the remainder later this year, the person said, adding that the final decision depends on the bank’s supervisory board meeting on Sunday. The lender may keep its margin lending business, the person said.

The supervisory board is convening to adopt a far-reaching plan presented by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing that’s built around dramatically shrinking and perhaps even shuttering equities trading outside Europe, people familiar with the matter have said previously. Peter Selman, the head of equities, is among executives said to be leaving the bank. Asia has been one of the bright spots for equity issuance revenue for Deutsche Bank.

Some employees at the bank’s offices in Hong Kong there have already begun packing their belongings, the person said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.

