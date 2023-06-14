(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is hiring top financial services dealmakers from Perella Weinberg Partners and Credit Suisse Group AG as it seeks to beef up its senior ranks in Europe.

Marie-Soazic Geffroy will join Deutsche Bank as global co-head of its financial institutions group, based in Paris, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. She joins from Perella, where she was a partner and head of FIG for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She previously worked at Morgan Stanley for over 20 years.

Deutsche Bank is also hiring Chris Williams in London as EMEA FIG chairman, it said in the memo. He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was a senior adviser and vice chair of EMEA investment banking and capital markets. He worked at Perella, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earlier in his career.

In the US, the German bank is hiring Aaron Saperstein as head of diversified financials to cover specialty finance companies and emerging fintech lenders. He’ll be based in New York and joins from Citigroup, where he spent 13 years in the financial institutions group.

Deutsche Bank is using the current slump in mergers and acquisitions as an opening to boost ranks and take back some market share from Wall Street rivals. In recent months, it’s signed on M&A veterans from a variety of peers and wants to continue hiring more.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.