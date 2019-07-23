(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is scrutinizing transactions that Jeffrey Epstein conducted through the firm as prosecutors try to piece together his finances.

“Deutsche Bank is closely examining any business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and we are absolutely committed to cooperating with all relevant authorities,” Troy Gravitt, a spokesman for the bank in New York, said in a statement Tuesday.

The German bank, itself a subject of unrelated government investigations, closed Epstein’s accounts over several months earlier this year, Bloomberg reported this month. Epstein was arrested in July and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy by federal prosecutors in New York.

The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that the bank filed suspicious activity reports related to transactions in which Epstein moved money out of the U.S.

