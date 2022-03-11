(Bloomberg) --

Deutsche Bank AG raised bonuses for last year by 13% to reward employees for its most profitable year in a decade and retain talent amid intense competition.

Germany’s largest lender set aside 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for variable compensation, compared with 1.86 billion euros a year earlier, Deutsche Bank said in its annual report, published Friday. About half of that went to the investment bank, which drove much of the performance.

“The war for talent is absolutely present and we think we’re competitive,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said yesterday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We need to make sure we are in a position to attract and retain the best people to support the business plans that we’re outlining.”

The announcement comes a day after Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing unveiled new growth ambitions that included “targeted” hiring plans for the investment bank and the wealth management unit. While the impact from war in Ukraine can’t yet be fully assessed, the CEO said the bank’s fixed income traders were off again to a strong start this year, more than offsetting weakness from advising companies on deals and raising capital.

Sewing earned 8.8 million euros for last year, an increase of almost 20%, after the bank skirted losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

His counterpart at Credit Suisse Group AG, Thomas Gottstein, saw his pay decline 43% last year after the bank reported a loss from the twin hits of Archegos and Greensill Capital. The total bonus pool at the Swiss lender declined 32%.

