(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG rehired Justin Smolkin to lead technology, media and telecommunications equity capital markets in the US, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Smolkin, who’s based in New York, was co-head of Deutsche Bank’s ECM business in the Americas before he left in 2021 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. At Jefferies, Smolkin worked on transactions for companies including Lordstown Motors Corp., which now does business as Nu Ride Inc., according to a securities filing.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment and a Jefferies spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jefferies last year named former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director Becky Steinthal as head of TMT ECM and more recently hired Goldman’s Jimmy Williams as a managing director focused on technology ECM.

